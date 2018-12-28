Topplistorna: Julmusiken i topp

Julmusiken toppar föga förvånande såväl den svenska singellistan som albumlistan. Wham går in som etta på singellistan med "Last Christmas" från 1986 och på topp 20 återfinns också julhits med alla från Mariah Carey och Triad till Frank Sinatra och Brenda Lee.

Album:

1. (3) Michael Bublé: "Christmas"

2. (6) Mariah Carey: "Merry Christmas"

3. (7) Tommy Körberg: "Julen är här"

4. (11) Peter Jöback: "Jag kommer hem igen till jul"

5. (NY) ODZ: "Zubbkultur"

6. (1) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"

7. (5) ZE: "Sverige vet"

8. (13) Sia: "Everyday is Christmas"

9. (25) Dean Martin: "A winter romance"

10. (28) Nat King Cole: "The Christmas song"

11. (8) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

12. (9) 6IX9INE: "Dummy boy"

13. (NY) 21 Savage: "I am > I was"

14. (40) Bing Crosby: "Christmas classics"

15. (14) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

16. (53) Sarah Dawn Finer: "Winterland"

17. (38) John Legend: "A Legendary Christmas"

18. (19) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

19. (17) Molly Sandén: "Större"

20. (16) XXXTentacion: "17"

Singlar:

1. (2) Wham: "Last Christmas"

2. (1) Mariah Carey: "All I want for Christmas is you"

3. (5) Triad: "Tänd ett ljus"

4. (7) Adolphson-Falk: "Mer jul"

5. (11) Chris Rea: "Driving home for Christmas"

6. (13) Freddy Kalas: "Hey ho"

7. (4) Michael Bublé: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas"

8. (6) Ariana Grande: "Santa tell me"

9. (9) Band Aid: "Do they know it's Christmas"

10. (8) Bobby Helms: "Jingle bell rock"

11. (17) John Lennon & Yoko Ono & The Plastic Ono Band: "Happy xmas (War is over)"

12. (14) Tommy Körberg & Sissel Kyrkjebø: "Julen är här"

13. (10) Justin Bieber: "Mistletoe"

14. (20) Bing Crosby: "White Christmas"

15. (15) The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl: "Fairytale of New York"

16. (12) Brenda Lee: "Rockin' around the Christmas tree"

17. (19) José Feliciano: "Feliz navidad"

18 (21) Frank Sinatra: "Let it snow" Let it snow" Let it snow"

19. (22) Andy Williams: "It's the most wonderful time of the year"

20. (27) Nat King Cole: "The Christmas song (Merry Christmas to you)

Källa: Grammofonleverantörernas förening