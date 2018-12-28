Topplistorna: Julmusiken i topp

Album:
1. (3) Michael Bublé: "Christmas"
2. (6) Mariah Carey: "Merry Christmas"
3. (7) Tommy Körberg: "Julen är här"
4. (11) Peter Jöback: "Jag kommer hem igen till jul"
5. (NY) ODZ: "Zubbkultur"
6. (1) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"
7. (5) ZE: "Sverige vet"
8. (13) Sia: "Everyday is Christmas"
9. (25) Dean Martin: "A winter romance"
10. (28) Nat King Cole: "The Christmas song"
11. (8) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
12. (9) 6IX9INE: "Dummy boy"
13. (NY) 21 Savage: "I am > I was"
14. (40) Bing Crosby: "Christmas classics"
15. (14) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
16. (53) Sarah Dawn Finer: "Winterland"
17. (38) John Legend: "A Legendary Christmas"
18. (19) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
19. (17) Molly Sandén: "Större"
20. (16) XXXTentacion: "17"
Singlar:
1. (2) Wham: "Last Christmas"
2. (1) Mariah Carey: "All I want for Christmas is you"
3. (5) Triad: "Tänd ett ljus"
4. (7) Adolphson-Falk: "Mer jul"
5. (11) Chris Rea: "Driving home for Christmas"
6. (13) Freddy Kalas: "Hey ho"
7. (4) Michael Bublé: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas"
8. (6) Ariana Grande: "Santa tell me"
9. (9) Band Aid: "Do they know it's Christmas"
10. (8) Bobby Helms: "Jingle bell rock"
11. (17) John Lennon & Yoko Ono & The Plastic Ono Band: "Happy xmas (War is over)"
12. (14) Tommy Körberg & Sissel Kyrkjebø: "Julen är här"
13. (10) Justin Bieber: "Mistletoe"
14. (20) Bing Crosby: "White Christmas"
15. (15) The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl: "Fairytale of New York"
16. (12) Brenda Lee: "Rockin' around the Christmas tree"
17. (19) José Feliciano: "Feliz navidad"
18 (21) Frank Sinatra: "Let it snow" Let it snow" Let it snow"
19. (22) Andy Williams: "It's the most wonderful time of the year"
20. (27) Nat King Cole: "The Christmas song (Merry Christmas to you)
Källa: Grammofonleverantörernas förening