De låtarna spelades mest på P3 förra året

Mest spelade låtarna i P3 2018
1. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa: "One kiss"
2. Lova: "You me and the silence"
3. David Guetta & Sia: "Flames"
4. Norlie & KKV & Estrad: "Mer för varandra"
5. Post Malone: "Better now"
6. Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato: "Solo"
7. Vigiland & Alexander Tidebrink: "Be your friend"
8. Bruno Mars & Cardi B: "Finesse"
9. Robyn: "Honey"
10. Kendrick Lamar & SZA: "All the stars"
11. Kygo & Imagine Dragons: "Born to be yours"
12. Lykke Li: "Deep end"
13. Dua Lipa: "IDGAF"
14. Drake: "God’s Plan"
15. Hov1: "Heartbreak"
16. Maroon 5 & Cardi B: "Girls like you"
17. Benjamin Ingrosso: "Behave"
18. Marshmello & Bastille: "Happier"
19. Post Malone & Ty Dolla Sign: "Psycho"
20. Victor Leksell: "Tappat"
Källa: Sveriges Radio