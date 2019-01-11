Topplistorna: "Shallow" kvar som etta

Lady Gaga och Bradley Cooper fortsätter sitt segertåg på topplistorna med soundtracket från filmen "A star is born". Låten "Shallow" ligger kvar i topp på singellistan, dit den återvände efter julhelgerna. I topp på albumlistan finns en nykomling, den svenska rapparen Ant Wan som precis släppt ep:n "Wow".

Album:

1. (NY) Ant wan: "Wow"

2. (1) ZE: "Sverige vet"

3. (2) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

4. (3) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

5. (5) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

6. (8) Molly Sandén: "Större"

7. (4) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"

8. (6) ODZ: "Zubbkultur"

9. (9) Fricky: "Aqua aura"

10. (7) 6IX9INE: "Dummy boy"

11. (15) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"

12. (10) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"

13. (13) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"

14. (11) Avicii: "True"

15. (18) XXXTentacion: "17"

16. (17) Alan Walker: "Different world"

17. (26) XXXTentacion: "Skins"

18. (16) XXXTentacion: "?"

19. (19) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"

20. (12) Stor: "Så mycket bättre 2018 – tolkningarna"

Singlar:

1. (1) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

2. (2) Post Malone: "Wow"

3. (NY) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"

4. (3) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"

5. (6) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

6. (5) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"

7. (NY) Ant Wan: "Kall"

8. (19) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"

9. (7) Kygo featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Love someone"

10. (12) Billy Eilish: "When the party's over"

11. (4) Ariana Grande. "Thank u, next"

12. (11) Zara Larsson: "Ruin my life"

13. (13) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"

14. (25) Panic! at the disco: "High hopes"

15. (8) Lukas Graham: "Love someone"

16. (18) Halsey: "Without me"

17. (18) Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus: "Nothing breaks like a heart"

18. (14) ZE featuring Jiggz: "Sverige vet"

19. (15) Lady Gaga: "Always remeber us this way"

20. (52) Sam Smith: "Fire on fire"

Källa: Grammofonleverantörernas förening