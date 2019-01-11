Topplistorna: "Shallow" kvar som etta

Album:
1. (NY) Ant wan: "Wow"
2. (1) ZE: "Sverige vet"
3. (2) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
4. (3) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
5. (5) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
6. (8) Molly Sandén: "Större"
7. (4) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"
8. (6) ODZ: "Zubbkultur"
9. (9) Fricky: "Aqua aura"
10. (7) 6IX9INE: "Dummy boy"
11. (15) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"
12. (10) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
13. (13) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"
14. (11) Avicii: "True"
15. (18) XXXTentacion: "17"
16. (17) Alan Walker: "Different world"
17. (26) XXXTentacion: "Skins"
18. (16) XXXTentacion: "?"
19. (19) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"
20. (12) Stor: "Så mycket bättre 2018 – tolkningarna"
Singlar:
1. (1) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"
2. (2) Post Malone: "Wow"
3. (NY) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"
4. (3) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"
5. (6) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
6. (5) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"
7. (NY) Ant Wan: "Kall"
8. (19) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"
9. (7) Kygo featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Love someone"
10. (12) Billy Eilish: "When the party's over"
11. (4) Ariana Grande. "Thank u, next"
12. (11) Zara Larsson: "Ruin my life"
13. (13) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"
14. (25) Panic! at the disco: "High hopes"
15. (8) Lukas Graham: "Love someone"
16. (18) Halsey: "Without me"
17. (18) Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus: "Nothing breaks like a heart"
18. (14) ZE featuring Jiggz: "Sverige vet"
19. (15) Lady Gaga: "Always remeber us this way"
20. (52) Sam Smith: "Fire on fire"
Källa: Grammofonleverantörernas förening