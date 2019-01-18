Topplistorna: Gaga och Cooper fortsatt etta

Album:
1. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"
2. (2) ZE: "Sverige vet"
3. (3) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
4. (4) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
5. (6) Molly Sandén: "Större"
6. (7) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"
7. (5) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
8. (8) Odz: "Zubbkultur"
9. (9) Fricky: "Aqua aura"
10. (11) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"
11. (12) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
12. (Ny) Denz: "Medan vi lever"
13. (10) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"
14. (13) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"
15. (15) XXXTentacion: "17"
16. (19) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"
17. (14) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"
18. (18) XXXTentacion: "?"
19. (21) Hov1: "Hov1"
20. (16) Alan Walker: "Different world"
Singlar:
1. (1) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"
2. (2) Post Malone: "Wow"
3. (3) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"
4. (7) Ant Wan: "Kall"
5. (5) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
6. (4) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"
7. (6) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"
8. (Ny) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"
9. (Ny) Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd: "Lost in the fire"
10. (16) Halsey: "Without me"
11. (8) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"
12. (14) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"
13. (10) Billie Eilish: "When the party's over"
14. (9) Kygo featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Happy now"
15. (13) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"
16. (20) Sam Smith: "Fire on fire"
17. (Ny) Sami featuring Danny Saucedo: "Innan du väcker mig"
18. (12) Zara Larsson: "Ruin my life"
19. (11) Ariana Grande: "Thank U, next"
20. (15) Lukas Graham: "Love someone"
Källa: GLF