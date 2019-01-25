Topplistorna: Ariana Grande ny etta

Ariana Grande tar över förstaplatsen på singellistan med nya låten "7 rings". Lady Gaga och Bradley Cooper förpassas till andraplatsen och Laleh kommer in som högsta nykomling med "Tack förlåt" på plats 15. Ant Wan fortsätter att regera på albumlistan med ZE som stabil tvåa.

Album:

1. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"

2. (2) ZE: "Sverige vet"

3. (3) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

4. (4) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

5. (7) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

6. (5) Molly Sandén: "Större"

7. (9) Fricky: "Aqua aura"

8. (8) Odz: "Zubbkultur"

9. (10) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"

10. (6) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"

11. (11) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"

12. (13) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"

13. (16) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"

14. (15) XXXTentacion: "17"

15. (14) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"

16. (19) Hov1: "Hov1"

17. (17) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"

18. (18) XXXTentacion: "?"

19. (23) Felix Sandman: "Emotions"

20. (21) Travis Scott: "Astroworld"

Singlar:

1. (Ny) Ariana Grande: "7 rings"

2. (1) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

3. (4) Ant Wan: "Kall"

4. (2) Post Malone: "Wow"

5. (12) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"

6. (5) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

7. (3) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"

8. (6) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"

9. (10) Halsey: "Without me"

10. (8) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"

11. (7) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"

12. (9) Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd: "Lost in the fire"

13. (11) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"

14. (17) Sami featuring Danny Saucedo: "Innan du väcker mig"

15. (Ny) Laleh: "Tack förlåt"

16. (13) Billie Eilish: "When the party's over"

17. (15) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"

18. (16) Sam Smith: "Fire on fire"

19. (14) Kygo featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Happy now"

20. (18) Zara Larsson: "Ruin my life"

Källa: GLF