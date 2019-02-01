Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Vill du veta mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies - läs mer här.
HD
Nöje

Topplistorna: Rival Sons starkast nykomling

Rival Sons går in som högst placerade nykomling på albumlistans fjärdeplats med nya "Feral roots". Men ingen lyckas rubba Ant Wan i toppen. På singellistan är Victor Leksell ny med "Allt för mig" som tar fjärdeplatsen. Ariana Grande toppar fortfarande med "7 rings".

TT
Rival Sons går in som fyra på den svenska albumlistan med sin nya LP "Feral roots". Arkivbild.Bild: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Album:
1. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"
2. (2) ZE: "Sverige vet"
3. (3) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
4. (Ny) Rival Sons: "Feral roots"
5. (4) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
6. (7) Fricky: "Aqua aura"
7. (5) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
8. (6) Molly Sandén: "Större"
9. (Ny) Donnez: "Donnez live"
10. (9) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"
11. (11) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
12. (8) Odz: "Zubbkultur"
13. (13) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"
14. (16) Hov1: "Hov1"
15. (14) XXXTentacion: "17"
16. (Ny) Bring Me the Horizon: "Amo"
17. (18) XXXTentacion: "?"
18. (12) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"
19. (10) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"
20. (15) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"
Singlar:
1. (1) Ariana Grande: "7 rings"
2. (3) Ant Wan: "Kall"
3. (2) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"
4. (Ny) Victor Leksell: "Allt för mig"
5. (4) Post Malone: "Wow"
6. (5) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"
7. (Ny) Einár: "Katten i trakten"
8. (6) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
9. (7) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"
10. (10) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"
11. (8) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"
12. (9) Halsey: "Without me"
13. (11) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"
14. (13) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"
15. (Ny) J Cole: "Middle child"
16. (17) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"
17. (14) Sami featuring Danny Saucedo: "Innan du väcker mig"
18. (12) Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd: "Lost in the fire"
19. (Ny) 1 Cuz: "Swedens most wanted"
20. (16) Billie Eilish: "When the party's over"
Källa: GLF
Nöje Musik
Gå till toppen

Följ oss

Nyhetstips

Tipsa

Kundservice

Kontakt

Prenumeration och Annons