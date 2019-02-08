Topplistorna: Billie Eilish direkt in på förstaplatsen

Album:
1. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"
2. (3) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
3. (2) ZE: Sverige vet"
4. (10) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"
5. (5) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
6. (6) Fricky: "Aqua Aura"
7. (8) Molly Sandén: "Större"
8. (7) (5) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
9. (11) (11) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
10. (13) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"
11. (NY) Within Temptation: "Resist"
12. (14) Hov1: "Hov1"
13. (15) XXXTentacion: "17"
14. (12) Odz: "Zubbkultur"
15. (17) XXXTentacion: "?"
16. (18) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"
17. (22) Feix Sandman: "Emotions"
18. (21) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"
19. (20) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"
20. (19) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"
Singlar:
1 (NY) Billie Eilish: "Bury a friend"
2 (3) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"
3 (1) Ariana Grande: "7 rings"
4 (2) Ant Wan: "Kall"
5. (7) Einár: "Katten i trakten"
6 (5) Post Malone: "Wow"
7. (6) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"
8. (4) Victor Leksell: "Allt för mig"
9. (10) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"
10. (8) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
11. (11) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"
12. (9) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"
13. (12) Halsey: "Without me"
14. (13) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"
15. (20) Billie Eilish: "When the party's over"
16. (14) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"
17. (25) Kygo feat Sando Cavazza: "Happy now"
18. (34) Marshmello & Bastille: "Happier"
19. (15) J Cole: "Middle child"
20. (16) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"
Källa: GLF