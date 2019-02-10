Tre svenskar kan vinna Grammy

Fakta

De nominerade i några av de mest prestigefyllda kategorierna (priset för årets skiva går till artisten och producenterna och kan gälla antingen en singel eller ett album).

Årets skiva: Childish Gambino: "This is America", Cardi B: "I like it", Brandi Carlile: "The joke", Drake: "God's plan", Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow", Kendrick Lamar & SZA: "All the stars", Post Malone: "Rockstar", Zedd: "The middle".

Årets album: Cardi B: "Invasion of privacy", Brandi Carlile: "I forgive you", Drake: "Scorpion", Her: "Her", Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys", Janelle Monáe: "Dirty computer", Kacey Musgraves: "Golden hour", Blandade artister: "Black Panther: The album".

Årets låt: Childish Gambino: "This is America", Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow", Zedd: "The middle", Brandi Carlile: "The joke", Shawn Mendes: "In my blood", Drake: "God's plan", Ella Mai: "Boo'd up", Kendrick Lamar & SZA: "All the stars".

Bästa nykomling: Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Her, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, Jorja Smith.