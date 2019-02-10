Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Vill du veta mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies - läs mer här.
HD
Nöje

Tre svenskar kan vinna Grammy

Natten till måndag avslöjas vilka som blir vinnare på årets Grammygala. Tre svenskar har chans att vinna pris.

TT
Ludwig Göransson. Arkivbild.Bild: Christopher Smith/AP/TT
Hårdrocksbandet Ghost är nominerat i kategorierna årets rockalbum och årets rocklåt. Bandet har vunnit pris tidigare på galan, 2016 utsågs deras låt "Cirice" till årets metallåt.
Låtskrivaren Ludwig Göransson är nominerad dels för filmmusiken till filmen "Black Panther" där han kan prisas för bästa filmmusik, och dels för sina samarbeten med artisten Childish Gambino. Totalt har han chans att vinna fyra priser.
Han är nominerad i kategorin årets skiva för Childish Gambinos "This is America", i kategorin årets låt för låten med samma namn samt bästa r'n'b-låt för låten "Feels like summer".
– Man får nypa sig i armen och tänka att man vaknar, det här var ingenting som vi ens kunde drömma om när vi började, har Ludwig Göransson tidigare sagt till TT.
Artisten och tidigare "Idol"-vinnaren Erik Grönwall är nominerad för sin roll i livesändningen av Andrew Lloyd Webbers och Tim Rices musikal "Jesus Christ superstar", där skivan från livesändningen är nominerad i kategorin årets musikalalbum.
Den som har flest vinstchanser under galan är rapparen Kendrick Lamar, som är nominerad i åtta kategorier. Efter honom följer Drake som har chans på totalt sju priser.
Galan arrangeras i Los Angeles natten till måndagen svensk tid och den leds av r'n'b-stjärnan Alicia Keys.
Fakta

Nomineringar i urval

De nominerade i några av de mest prestigefyllda kategorierna (priset för årets skiva går till artisten och producenterna och kan gälla antingen en singel eller ett album).

Årets skiva: Childish Gambino: "This is America", Cardi B: "I like it", Brandi Carlile: "The joke", Drake: "God's plan", Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow", Kendrick Lamar & SZA: "All the stars", Post Malone: "Rockstar", Zedd: "The middle".

Årets album: Cardi B: "Invasion of privacy", Brandi Carlile: "I forgive you", Drake: "Scorpion", Her: "Her", Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys", Janelle Monáe: "Dirty computer", Kacey Musgraves: "Golden hour", Blandade artister: "Black Panther: The album".

Årets låt: Childish Gambino: "This is America", Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow", Zedd: "The middle", Brandi Carlile: "The joke", Shawn Mendes: "In my blood", Drake: "God's plan", Ella Mai: "Boo'd up", Kendrick Lamar & SZA: "All the stars".

Bästa nykomling: Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Her, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, Jorja Smith.

Nöje Musik
Gå till toppen

Följ oss

Nyhetstips

Tipsa

Kundservice

Kontakt

Prenumeration och Annons