Stjärnorna glider in på röda mattan

Fakta

Bästa film: "Black Panther", "BlacKKKlansman", “Bohemian thapsody”, "The favourite", "Green book", "Roma", "A star is born", "Vice".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll: Lady Gaga: "A star is born", Glenn Close; "The wife", Olivia Colman: "The favourite", Melissa McCarthy: "Can you ever forgive me?", Yalitza Aparicio: "Roma"

Bästa manliga huvudroll: Christian Bale: "Vice", Bradley Cooper: "A star is born", Willem Dafoe: "Vincent van Gogh: Vid evighetens port", Rami Malek: "Bohemian rhapsody", Viggo Mortensen: "Green book".

Bästa kvinnliga biroll: Marina De Tavira: "Roma", Amy Adams: "Vice", Emma Stone: "The favourite", Regina King: "If Beale Street could talk", Rachel Weisz: "The favourite"

Bästa manliga biroll: Adam Driver: "BlacKKKlansman", Mahershala Ali: "Green book", Sam Elliott: "A star is born", Richard E Grant: "Can you ever forgive me?", Sam Rockwell: "Vice".

Bästa regi: Spike Lee: "BlacKKKlansman", Pawel Pawlikowski: "Cold war", Yorgos Lanthimos: "The favourite", Alfonso Cuarón: "Roma", Adam McKay: "Vice".

Bästa originalmanus: Deborah Davis och Tony McNamara: "The favourite", Paul Schrader: "First reformed", Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly: "Green book", Alfonso Cuarón: "Roma", Adam McKay: "Vice".

Bästa manus efter förlaga: Joel Coen och Ethan Coen: "The ballad of Buster Scruggs", Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee: "BlacKKKlansman", Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty: "Can you ever forgive me?", Barry Jenkins: "If Beale Street could talk", Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters: "A star is born".

Bästa animerade långfilm: "Superhjältarna 2", "Isle of dogs", "Mirai", "Röjar-Ralf kraschar internet", "Spider-Man: Into the spiderverse".

Bästa foto: Lukas Zal: "Cold war", Robbie Ryan: "The favourite", Caleb Deschanel: "Never look away", Alfonso Cuarón: "Roma", Matthew Libatique: "A star is born".

Bästa icke engelskspråkiga film: "Kapernaum" (Libanon), "Cold war" (Polen), "Never look away" (Tyskland), "Roma" (Mexiko), "Shoplifters" (Japan).

Bästa makeup: Göran Lundström, Pamela Goldammer: "Gräns", Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher, Jessica Brooks: "Mary queen of Scots", Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, Patricia DeHaney: "Vice".

Bästa originalmusik: Ludwig Göransson: "Black panther", Terence Blanchard: "BlacKKKlansman", Nicholas Britell: "If Beale Street could talk", Alexandre Desplat: "Isle of dogs", Marc Shaiman: "Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka".

Bästa originalsång: "All the stars" ("Black panther"), "I'll fight" ("RBG"), "The place where the lost things go" ("Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka"), "Shallow" ("A star is born"), "When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings" ("The ballad of Buster Scruggs").