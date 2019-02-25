Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Vill du veta mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies - läs mer här.
HD
Nöje

Stjärnorna glider in på röda mattan

Stjärnorna har börjat rada upp sig på Hollywoods viktigaste röda matta. Kamerablixtarna går varma, publiken jublar och spänningen stiger när favoriter som Glenn Close och Melissa McCarthy glider in i Dolby Theatre inför årets Oscarsgala.

TT
Spike Lee med sina gyllene knogjärn på röda mattan.Bild: Jordan Strauss/AP/TT
En av de första att anlända till röda mattan och de tusentals smattrande kamerablixtarna utanför Dolby Theatre i Los Angeles var svenske Ludwig Göransson. Tillsammans med sin fru Serena Göransson vinkade han till publiken.
Vid 01-tiden svensk tid, två timmar innan galan inleds, började de stora namnen dyka upp. Två av konkurrenterna om statyetten för bästa skådespelerska, Glenn Close och Melissa McCarthy, visade som så många upp sig i fantastiska kreationer – en inte oviktig del av hela Oscarsdagen. Closes klänning i guld med en lång cape fick många att höja på ögonbrynen.
– Den är av Carolina Herrera, och väger 19 kilo, sade Close till tv-kamerorna. Mest ville hon prata om sin film "The wife", och jämställdheten bakom kameran på Björn Runges film.
– Det är fantastiskt, så många kvinnor var med och gjorde filmen.
McCarthys motspelare i "Can you ever forgive me?", birollsnominerade Richard E Grant, erkände att han var både nervös och mycket, mycket glad.
– Inombords hoppar jag upp och ner, sade han på röda mattan, samtidigt som han spanade efter sin stora idol, Barbra Streisand.
Spike Lee, som regisserat "BlacKKKlansman", och är trippelnominerad under nattens gala, dök upp med gyllene knogjärn med orden "Love" och "Hate" på – en blinkning till Lees egen "Do the right thing", som han tidigare öppet klagat på inte vann någon Oscar.
Förutom Ludwig Göransson, som är nominerad för musiken till "Black panther", kan maskören Göran Lundström vinna en Oscar för "Gräns".
Fakta

Oscarsnomineringarna i urval

Bästa film: "Black Panther", "BlacKKKlansman", “Bohemian thapsody”, "The favourite", "Green book", "Roma", "A star is born", "Vice".

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll: Lady Gaga: "A star is born", Glenn Close; "The wife", Olivia Colman: "The favourite", Melissa McCarthy: "Can you ever forgive me?", Yalitza Aparicio: "Roma"

Bästa manliga huvudroll: Christian Bale: "Vice", Bradley Cooper: "A star is born", Willem Dafoe: "Vincent van Gogh: Vid evighetens port", Rami Malek: "Bohemian rhapsody", Viggo Mortensen: "Green book".

Bästa kvinnliga biroll: Marina De Tavira: "Roma", Amy Adams: "Vice", Emma Stone: "The favourite", Regina King: "If Beale Street could talk", Rachel Weisz: "The favourite"

Bästa manliga biroll: Adam Driver: "BlacKKKlansman", Mahershala Ali: "Green book", Sam Elliott: "A star is born", Richard E Grant: "Can you ever forgive me?", Sam Rockwell: "Vice".

Bästa regi: Spike Lee: "BlacKKKlansman", Pawel Pawlikowski: "Cold war", Yorgos Lanthimos: "The favourite", Alfonso Cuarón: "Roma", Adam McKay: "Vice".

Bästa originalmanus: Deborah Davis och Tony McNamara: "The favourite", Paul Schrader: "First reformed", Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly: "Green book", Alfonso Cuarón: "Roma", Adam McKay: "Vice".

Bästa manus efter förlaga: Joel Coen och Ethan Coen: "The ballad of Buster Scruggs", Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee: "BlacKKKlansman", Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty: "Can you ever forgive me?", Barry Jenkins: "If Beale Street could talk", Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters: "A star is born".

Bästa animerade långfilm: "Superhjältarna 2", "Isle of dogs", "Mirai", "Röjar-Ralf kraschar internet", "Spider-Man: Into the spiderverse".

Bästa foto: Lukas Zal: "Cold war", Robbie Ryan: "The favourite", Caleb Deschanel: "Never look away", Alfonso Cuarón: "Roma", Matthew Libatique: "A star is born".

Bästa icke engelskspråkiga film: "Kapernaum" (Libanon), "Cold war" (Polen), "Never look away" (Tyskland), "Roma" (Mexiko), "Shoplifters" (Japan).

Bästa makeup: Göran Lundström, Pamela Goldammer: "Gräns", Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher, Jessica Brooks: "Mary queen of Scots", Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, Patricia DeHaney: "Vice".

Bästa originalmusik: Ludwig Göransson: "Black panther", Terence Blanchard: "BlacKKKlansman", Nicholas Britell: "If Beale Street could talk", Alexandre Desplat: "Isle of dogs", Marc Shaiman: "Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka".

Bästa originalsång: "All the stars" ("Black panther"), "I'll fight" ("RBG"), "The place where the lost things go" ("Mary Poppins kommer tillbaka"), "Shallow" ("A star is born"), "When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings" ("The ballad of Buster Scruggs").

Nöje Film
Gå till toppen

Följ oss

Nyhetstips

Tipsa

Kundservice

Kontakt

Prenumeration och Annons