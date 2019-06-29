"Jag känner mig ärligt talat inte särskilt välkomnad"

Abduljabbar Alsuhili var fristadskonstnär i Helsingborg – samtidigt som politikerna började tveka om kommunen alls skulle vara en fristad. Johan Malmberg berättar om striden, och varför staden nu tycks pausa projektet för gott.

Abduljabbar Alsuhili är tacksam för sina två år i Helsingborg som fristadskonstnär, men mindre glad över bemötandet från stadens politiker. Bild: Sven-Erik Svensson

"Before moving out, the apartment needs deep cleaning, that means restoring the apartment like it was when you moved in, also defrosting the freezer and cleaning the oven. That needs to be finished on the 30th of June and the furniture belonging to Kulturförvaltningen needs to be picked up before that. I will try to arrange the transport around the 27-28 June."