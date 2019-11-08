Topplistorna: Dylan in som bästa nykomling

Album:
1. (3) Dree Low: ”Flawless”
2. (1) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”
3. (7) Lars Winnerbäck: ”Eldtuppen”
4. (5) Einár: ”Nummer 1”
5. (6) Post Malone: ”Hollywood's bleeding”
6. (2) Kanye West: ”Jesus is king”
7. (Ny) Bob Dylan: ”Travelin' thru. 1967–1969: The bootleg series 15”
8. (9) Einár: ”Nummer 1”
9. (10) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”
10. (11) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”
11. (12) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”3. (1) Dree Low: ”Flawless”
12. (14) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”
13. (Ny) Jeff Lynne's ELO: ”From out of nowhere”
14. (15) Avicii: ”Tim”
15. (16) Aden x Asme: ”12 till 12”
16. (18) Tones and I: ”The kids are coming”
17. (17) Ed Sheeran: ”No 6 collaborations project”
18. (Ny) Gyllene Tider: ”GT40 live!”
19. (19) Ant Wan: ”Ghettostar”
20. (4) Sarah Klang: ”Creamy blue”
Singlar:
1. (1) Tones and I: ”Dance monkey”
2. (4) Miss Li: ”Lev nu dö sen”
3. (3) Dree Low: ”Pippi”
4. (2) 1 Cuz, Greekazo & Yei Gonzalez: ”Försent”
5. (5) Dizzy & Einár: ”Härifrån”
6. (7) Lewis Capaldi: ”Someone you loved”
7. (10) Maroon 5: ”Memories”
8. (6) Selena Gomez ”Lose you to love me”
9. (9) Dani M, Simon Superti & Aden x Asme featuring Newkid, Linda Pira, Jireel & Ricky Rich: ”Leyley”
10. (8) Greekazo & Dnoteondabeat: ”Hotspot”
11. (13) Estraden & Victor Leksell: ”Bra för dig”
12. (Ny) Dua Lipa: ”Don't start now”
13. (Ny) Thrife: ”Pinapple kush”
14. (21) Nea: ”Some say”
15. (12) Greekazo, Yei Gonzalez, Dnoteondabeat: ”Sprayad”
16. (14) Travis Scott: ”Highest in the room”
17. (15) Post Malone: ”Circles”
18. (24) Blackbear: ”Hot girl bummer”
19. (11) K27 & Einár: ”Skrrt”
20. (16) Dree Low featuring Einár: ”Dag Hammarskjöld”
Källa: GLF