Topplistorna: Dylan in som bästa nykomling

Det är ont om nykomlingar på topplistorna just nu. Bob Dylan går in som bästa nykomling på albumlistans sjunde plats med samlingsplattan ”Travelin thru”. Dree Low tar tillbaka förstaplatsen med ”Flawless”. På singellistan ligger Tones and I fortfarande kvar som etta med ”Dance monkey”.