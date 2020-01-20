Stjärnspäckat skivår väntar

Skivsläpp under 2020
24/1: Pet Shop Boys – "Hotspot"
24/1: KSMB – “Bland tomtar och troll” (ep)
24/1: Gill Landry – "Skeleton at the banquet"
24/1: Det brinner – "Bara öppna ögon kan se"
24/1: Anders Lundin – "Här är jag nu – special edition"
24/1: Wolf parade – "Thin Mind"
24/1: Breaking Benjamin – "Aurora"
24/1: Wire – "Mind hive"
24/1: Bonny Light Horseman – "Bonny Light Horseman"
24/1: Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band – "Just like Moby Dick"
24/1: Okay Kaya – "Watch this liquid pour itself"
24/1: Andy Shauf – "The neon skyline"
24/1: Shitkid – “Duo limbo/Mellan himmel å helvete”
31/1: Polica – “When we stay alive”
31/1: Kesha – “High road”
31/1: Meghan Trainor – “Treat myself”
31/1: Blossoms – “Foolish loving spaces”
31/1: Destroyer – “Have we met”
31/1: Sløtdace – "Sorry for the late reply"
31/1 Louis Tomilson – "Walls"
31/1 Vargas & Lagola – "The butterfly effect"
Februari
7/2: Green Day – "Father of all..."
7/2: La Roux – "Supervision"
7/2: HMLTD – "West if Eden"
7/2: Beatrice Dillon – "Workaround"
14/2: Tame Impala – "The slow rush"
12/2 Jonathan Johansson – "Scirocco"
14/12 Beach Bunny – "Honeymoon"
14/2: Kvelertak – "Splid"
21/2 Slowgold – "Aska"
21/2 Dolce – "Ur aska"
21/2: The 1975 – "Notes on a conditional form"
21/2: Agnes Obel – “Myopia”
21/2: Grimes – "Miss Anthropocene"
21/2: Ragata – “Rebell”
21/2 Ozzy Osbourne – "Ordinary man"
21/2 BTS – “Map of the soul: 7"
21/2: Greg Dulli – "Random desire"
28/2: Johnossi – “Torch//flame”
28/2: Caribou – “Suddenly”
28/2: Gladie – "Safe sins"
28/2: Ratboys – "Printer's devil"
28/12: Soccer Mommy: "Color theory"
Mars
6/3: Jonathan Wilson – "Dixie blur"
6/3: CocoRosie – "Put the shine on"
6/3: Caroline Rose – "Superstar"
6/3: U.S. Girls – "Heavy light "
13/3: Circa Waves – "Sad happy" (Albumet släpps i två delar, den första 10 januari och den andra 13 mars)
13/3 Peter Bjorn and John – "Endless dream"
Maj
15/5: Weezer – "Van Weezer"
Fler artister som troligen släpper album 2020:
The Killers – "Imploding the mirage"
Matt Berninger – "Serpentine prison".
Mystery Jets – “A billion heartbeats”
Migos – “Culture III”
Lana Del Rey – “White hot forever”
Dua Lipa – “Future nostalgia”
J Cole – “The fall off”
Noname – “Factory baby”
Lil Baby – "My turn"
Neil Young – "Homegrown"
Yungblud
Lady Gaga
Haim
Kasabian
Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B
King Krule
The xx
The Strokes
Foo Fighters
Big Freedia
Kendrick Lamar
Frank Ocean
Childish Gambino
Rihanna
Justin Bieber
Young Thug
Dixie Chicks
Karakou
Angel Olsen