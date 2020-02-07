Topplistorna: Oförändrat i toppen

Sverigetopplistans album- och singellista har samma förstaplaceringar som förra veckan: Hov1 respektive Viktor Leksell. Duon Vargas & Lagola, med Salem Al Fakir och Vincent Pontare bakom artistnamnen, går in på plats 16 på albumlistan med fullängdsdebuten ”The butterfly effect”.

Album:

1. (1) Hov1: ”Montague”

2. (4) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”

3. (3) Dree Low: ”Flawless”

4. (2) Eminem: ”Music to be murdered by”

5. (5) Yasin: ”Handen under Mona Lisas kjol (pt: 1)”

6. (6) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”

7. (7) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”

8. (8) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”

9. (9) Lewis Capaldi: ”Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent”

10. (10) Roddy Ricch: ”Please excuse me for being antisocial”

11. (11) 1Cuz: ”1 år”

12. (12) Avicii: ”Tim”

13. (14) Post Malone: ”Hollywood's bleeding”

14. (13) Einár: ”Första klass”

15. (16) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”

16. (ny) Vargas & Lagola: ”The butterfly effect”

17. (18) Einár: ”Nummer 1”

18. (19) Lars Winnerbäck: ”Eldtuppen”

19. (17) Selena Gomez: ”Rare”

20. (21) Billie Eilish: ”Don't smile at me”

Singlar:

1. (1) Viktor Leksell: ”Svag”

2. (2) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”

3. (3) Greekazo & Dree Low: ”Ice cream”

4. (5) Miss Li: ”Lev nu dö sen”

5. (4) Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza: ”Forever yours (Avicii tribute)”

6. (6) Tones and I: ”Dance monkey”

7. (10) Myra Granberg: ”Tills mitt hjärta går sönder”

8. (73) Asme: ”14”

9. (9) Roddy Ricch: ”The box”

10. (7) Eminem featuring Juice Wrld: ”Godzilla”

11. (8) Hov1: ”Mitten av september”

12. (ny) Ant Wan: ”Goat”

13. (11) Yasin & Dree Low: ”XO”

14. (ny) Adel & PJ: ”Sci-fi”

15. (13) Dree Low: ”Pippi”

16. (12) ZE: ”Gflow”

17. (14) Adel & Dree Low: ”No cap”

18. (15) Benjamin Ingrosso: ”The dirt”

19. (17) Lewis Capaldi: ”Someone you loved”

20. (19) Billie Eilish: ”Everything I wanted”

Källa: GLF