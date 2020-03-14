The Danish borders are closed as of midday Saturday in an attempt to stem the further spread of the corona virus. Swedish residents are effectively exempt from some restrictions.

Danish police assisted by military has set up a check point on the Öresund bridge at Pepparholm, direction Denmark.

All vehicles are ushered aside at the crossing and passengers are requested to show ”valid reasons” for onward travel, such as residence in Denmark, being employed there or delivering goods. Decisions to let travellers through are at the discretion of border control officers.

As of Sunday, the Öresund trains across the bridge will run only once an hour to Denmark, six times less than normal. Last stop will be Kastrup Airport, where all passengers will have to present the ”valid reasons” to be allowed passage, or will else be turned around.

Swedish residents arriving to Kastrup airport will be allowed passage, but only to transit back home. Travellers from Sweden with outboud tickets will be turned around at the airport.

Restrictions affect passengers on approximately 140 arriving flights per day, Saturday and Sunday, some 9 000 per day.

Ferry traffic Helsingborg-Helsingør will continue according to timetable the coming days, but with the same procedures and requirements for entry into Denmark here as on the bridge or through Kastrup. Come Monday, there will be significantly less departures.

Danish citizens are allowed free passage everywhere.

The border will remain closed until April 13th, according to the Danish government decision.