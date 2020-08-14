Topplistorna: Deep Purple stark nykomling

Album:
1. (1) Victor Leksell: ”Fånga mig när jag faller”
2. (2) Yasin: ”98.01.11”
3. (Ny) Deep Purple: ”Whoosh!”
4. (3) Dree Low: ”Tunnelseende”
5. (5) Pop Smoke: ”Shoot for the stars aim for the moon”
6. (4) The Weeknd: ”After hours”
7. (7) Harry Styles: ”Fine line”
8. (8) Juice Wrld: ”Legends never die”
9. (9) Newkid: ”Mount Jhun”
10. (31) Håkan Hellström: ”Rampljus”
11. (6) Taylor Swift: ”Folklore”
12. (10) Veronica Maggio: ”Fiender är tråkigt”
13. (Ny) Skåningarna: ”Hem till Skåne”
14. (12) Einár: ”Welcome to Sweden”
15. (14) Hov1: ”Vindar på Mars”
16. (11) Billie Eilish: ”When we all fall asleep, where do we go”
17. (13) Dree Low: ”Flawless”
18. (15) Dua Lipa: ”Future nostalgia”
19. (16) Molly Sandén: ”Det bästa kanske inte hänt än”
20. (17) Jubël: ”Strawtown”
Singlar:
1. (1) Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo: ”Savage love (Laxed – siren beat)”
2. (2) Victor Leksell: ”Svag”
3. (3) Miss Li: ”Komplicerad”
4. (4) The Weeknd: ”Blinding lights”
5. (6) Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch: ”Rockstar”
6. (7) Victor Leksell: ”Bedövning”
7. (5) Einár, 5iftyy & Moewgli: ”Pop smoke”
8. (8) Norlie & KKV och Junie: ”Komma över dig”
9. (9) Harry Styles: ”Watermelon sugar”
10. (10) Kygo & Tina Turner: ”What's love got to do with it”
11. (13) Topic featuring A7S: ”Breaking me”
12. (28) Joel Corry featuring MNEK: ”Head & heart”
13. (11) Juice Wrld & Marshmello: ”Come & go”
14. (15) Darin: ”En säng av rosor”
15. (16) Saint Jhn: ”Roses (Manbek remix)”
16. (14) Yasin: ”Young & heartless”
17. (Ny) Juice Wrld & The Weeknd: ”Smile”
18. (21) Macky: ”Pa pa”
19. (25) Zara Larsson: ”Love me land”
20. (17) Victor Leksell: ”Ha dig igen”
Källa: GLF