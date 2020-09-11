Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
HD
Nöje

Så låter hösten 2020

Turnéerna må vara inställda, men resten av året bjuder ändå på mycket ny musik. Mycket tyder på att det blir Cardi B, Drake och Lana Del Rey som står för höstens soundtrack.

TT
TT
Cardi B väntas följa upp sina framgångar med låten "Wap". Arkivbild.Bild: Mark Von Holden/AP/TT
Om något – förutom coronaviruset – kom i närheten av att bli en sommarplåga i år så var det Cardi B och Megan Thee Stallions omtalade vaginahymn ”Wap”.
Rimligtvis borde Cardi B snart följa upp framgångarna med ett fullängdsalbum, men än så länge finns bara spekulationer om saken.
Även världsstjärnan Drake är på gång med nytt. Hans sjätte album ”Certified lover boy” blev klart i somras och väntas komma ut innan året är slut.
Förväntningarna är också stora inför Lana Del Reys ”Chemtrails over the country club”. Uppföljaren till förra årets ”Norman fucking Rockwell” skulle ha kommit i början av september, men utgivningen har skjutits fram.
För första gången sedan 2009 har Bruce Springsteen spelat in tillsammans med hela sitt E Street Band. Och om man får tro Bossen själv har de skapat något magiskt i studion. Den 23 oktober får världen höra resultatet när albumet ”Letter to you” kommer. En singel med samma titel finns redan ute.
Bland höstens svenska skivsläpp finns Anna von Hausswolffs ”All thoughts fly”, som kommer 25 september. Den här gången har hon skapat en helt instrumental skiva, inspelad på en ensam orgel.
I oktober väntar nya släpp med bland andra Hurula, Herbert Munkhammar, Gustaf & Viktor Norén samt Vargas & Lagola. Även Frida Hyvönen och Daniel Adams-Ray väntas komma med nytt, men än så länge finns inga färdiga datum.
Ane Brun släpper inte mindre än två album under hösten. 30 oktober kommer ”After the great storm”, som följs av det mer akustiska albumet ”How beauty holds the hand of sorrow” den 27 november.
Fakta

Skivsläpp i höst

11/9:

Flaming Lips: "American head"

Skator: "År"

Doves: "The universal want"

Marilyn Manson: "We are chaos"

18/9:

Elderbrook: "Why do we shake in the cold?"

Trey Songz: "Back home"

Fight The Fight: "Deliverance"

Klara & Jag: "Det slutar inte här"

Behemoth: "Forests dream eternally"

Napalm Death: "Throes of joy in the jaws of defeatism"

Finntroll: "Vredesvävd"

Joan Osborne: "Trouble and strife"

Alicia Keys: "Alicia"

Ava Max: "Heaven & hell"

25/9:

Hulkoff: "Pansarfolk"

Anna von Hausswolff: "All thoughts fly"

The Waymaker: "The Waymaker"

Zhakiah: "Where the light will thread"

Shitkid: "20/20 Shitkid"

Idles: "Ultra mono"

2 Chainz: "So help me God"

Action Bronson: "Only for dolphins"

Bob Mould: "Blue hearts"

Machine Gun Kelly: "Tickets to my downfall"

Sufjan Stevens: "The ascension"

Thurston Moore: "By the fire"

Oktober:

2/10:

The Holy: "Mono freedom"

Aloe Blacc: "All love everything"

Groove Armada: "Edge of the horizon"

Bon Jovi: "Bon Jovi: 2020"

Dolly Parton: "A Holly Dolly christmas"

Jónsi: "Shiver"

Matt Berninger: "Serpentine prison"

Melanie C: "Melanie C"

Enslaved: "Utgard"

9/10:

Dizzee Rascal: "E3 AF"

10/10:

Blue Öyster Cult: "The symbol remains"

Jeremey Ivey: "Waiting out the storm"

Future Islands: "As long as you are"

Gustaf & Viktor Norén: "Hymns to the rising sun"

Curtis Waters: "Pity party"

Travis: "10 songs"

16/10:

Ty Dolla Sign: "Dream houe"

Herbert Munkhammar (ep, saknar än så länge titel)

Katie Melua: "Album no 8"

Hawkwind Light Orchestra: "Carnivorous"

Annie: "Dark hearts"

23/10:

Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band: "Letter to you"

Hederosgruppen: "Storstrejk"

Henrik Lindstrand: "Nordhem"

This Is The Kit: "Off off on"

Ela Minus: "Acts of rebellion"

Kristofer Åström: "Hard times"

Diamond Dogs: "Atlantic juice"

Faithless: "All blessed"

Laura Veirs: "My echo"

Franska Trion: "Är det konstigt?"

Hurula: "Jehova"

Gorillaz: "Song machine: Season one – strange timez"

Pallbearer: "Forgotten days"

30/10:

Tomas Andersson Wij: "Högre än händerna når"

Léon: "Apart"

Midnight Oil: "The Makarrata project"

Christian Kjellvander: "About love and loving again"

Ane Brun: "After the great storm"

Vargas & Lagola: "Mount Alda"

November:

6/11:

Garmarna: "Förbundet"

Kylie Minogue: Disco"

20/11

Florence Valentin: "Det var en gång"

Dark Tranquillity: "Moment"

27/11

Ane Brun: "How beauty holds the hand of sorrow"

Gå till toppen