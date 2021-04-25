Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
HD
Oscarsgalan

Svenskchans på Oscarsgalan i natt

Det kan bli svenskt på Oscarsgalan i natt. Låten ”Husavik (my hometown)” har chans på en statyett och Molly Sandén och svenskgänget bakom låten håller tummarna.

TT
TT
Molly Sandén sjunger på Oscarsnominerade låten "Husavik (my hometown)" som kan vinna en Oscar i natt.Bild: Claudio Bresciani/TT
”Husavik (my hometown)”, som är en del av Will Ferrells Netflix-film ”Eurovision Song Contest: The story of Fire Saga”, är nominerad i kategorin bästa originalsång.
Bakom den maffiga powerballaden ligger låtskrivarna Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus och Rickard Göransson. De två senare är svenskar och alla tre är knutna till Max Martins förlag MXM Music. När gänget sökte efter en sångerska till låten hittade de den svenska artisten Molly Sandén, som är den som sjunger låten i filmen (skådespelaren Rachel McAdams mimar alltså till Mollys sång).
– Jag fick veta av en kollega att hon var en känd popsångerska i Sverige men jag hade aldrig hört henne innan. Men hon var otrolig och alla som hörde inspelningen, från Will Ferrell till Netflix undrade direkt: ”vem är den här tjejen?”, har Savan Kotecha tidigare sagt till TT.
Årets Oscarsgala är historisk, inte bara för att det är första gången den genomförs under en pandemi. Det är också första gången två kvinnor nomineras i kategorin bästa regi. Chloé Zhao är nominerad för ”Nomadland” och Emerald Fennell för ”Promising young woman”. Det är även första gången ett produktionsteam med bara svarta filmarbetare nominerats för bästa film (”Judas and the black Messiah”).
Flest nomineringar i har ”Mank”, David Finchers bakom kulisserna-skildring av ”Citizen Kane”, med tio nomineringar totalt. Den tävlar bland annat i bästa film-kategorin, där också Tomas Vinterbergs svensk-danska produktion ”En runda till” tävlar.
För att höja intresset för årets gala har Oscarsakademin engagerat regissören Steven Soderbergh som en av producenterna till årets gala. Till skillnad från Golden Globe tillåter Oscarsgalan heller inga nominerade att vara med via svajiga Zoomförbindelser. I stället sänder man även från Paris och London där nominerade utan möjlighet att resa till Los Angeles ska samlas.
Galan direktsänds i TV4 efter midnatt.
Fakta

Nomineringar i urval

Bästa film: "The father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Mank", "Minari", "Nomadland", "Promising young woman", "Sound of metal", "The trial of the Chicago 7".

Bästa regi: Thomas Vinterberg ("En runda till"), David Fincher ("Mank"), Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari"), Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland"), Emerald Fennell ("Promising young woman").

Bästa manliga skådespelare: Riz Ahmed ("Sound of metal"), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Raineys black bottom"), Anthony Hopkins ("The father"), Gary Oldman ("Mank"), Steven Yeun ("Minari").

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare: Viola Davis (“Ma Raineys black bottom"), Andra Day ("The United States v Billie Holiday"), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a woman") Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Carey Mulligan ("Promising young woman").

Bästa internationella film: "En runda till" (Danmark), "Shao nian de ni" (Hongkong), "Collective" (Rumänien), "The man who sold his skin" (Tunisien), "Quo vadis, Aida?" (Bosnien-Hercegovina).

Bästa originalmanus: "Judas and the black Messiah", "Minari", "Sound of metal", "The trial of the Chicago 7".

Bästa låt: "Fight for you" ("Judas and the black Messiah"), "Hear my voice" ("The trial of the Chicago 7"), "Husavik (my hometown)" ("Eurovision Song Contest: The story of Fire Saga", "Io Si (seen)" ("Med livet framför sej"), "Speak now" ("One night in Miami").

Gå till toppen