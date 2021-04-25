Svenskchans på Oscarsgalan i natt

Fakta

Bästa film: "The father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Mank", "Minari", "Nomadland", "Promising young woman", "Sound of metal", "The trial of the Chicago 7".

Bästa regi: Thomas Vinterberg ("En runda till"), David Fincher ("Mank"), Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari"), Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland"), Emerald Fennell ("Promising young woman").

Bästa manliga skådespelare: Riz Ahmed ("Sound of metal"), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Raineys black bottom"), Anthony Hopkins ("The father"), Gary Oldman ("Mank"), Steven Yeun ("Minari").

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare: Viola Davis (“Ma Raineys black bottom"), Andra Day ("The United States v Billie Holiday"), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a woman") Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Carey Mulligan ("Promising young woman").

Bästa internationella film: "En runda till" (Danmark), "Shao nian de ni" (Hongkong), "Collective" (Rumänien), "The man who sold his skin" (Tunisien), "Quo vadis, Aida?" (Bosnien-Hercegovina).

Bästa originalmanus: "Judas and the black Messiah", "Minari", "Sound of metal", "The trial of the Chicago 7".

Bästa låt: "Fight for you" ("Judas and the black Messiah"), "Hear my voice" ("The trial of the Chicago 7"), "Husavik (my hometown)" ("Eurovision Song Contest: The story of Fire Saga", "Io Si (seen)" ("Med livet framför sej"), "Speak now" ("One night in Miami").